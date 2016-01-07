Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ to end in 2017: HBO

“The show has quite perfectly spanned my 20s,” Lena Dunham said.

Lena Dunham’s Brooklyn-based hit series “Girls” will come to an end in 2017, HBO announced Wednesday.

“Lena Dunham and her brilliant collaborators, including Judd Apatow and Jenni Konner, have given HBO a signature series of rare wit and intelligence,” said HBO’s Michael Lombardo.

The sixth and final season of the Emmy-winning comedy — which stars Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet as 20-something New Yorkers chaotically navigating life — will come to its natural conclusion, according to Dunham.

“I conceived of Girls when I was 23 and now I’m nearly 30 — the show has quite perfectly spanned my 20s, the period of time that it’s about — and so it feels like the right time to wrap our story up,” she said in a statement.

The show shot to popularity shortly after hitting screens in April 2012. Filmed around Brooklyn and at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn Navy Yard, “Girls” helped put Greenpoint in particular on the map, prominently featuring its cafes and various other hotspots featured on the show.

The fifth penultimate season of “Girls” will premier on Feb. 21.