Lindsay Lohan reality show premiering in March

The troubled starlet’s previously announced reality show on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network has gotten a premiere date: Sunday, March 9, the network announced on Thursday.

The show, called "Lindsay," follows the 27-year-old "on her journey through recovery following a very public period of crisis," according to press notes.

Last July, Lohan completed a 90-day stint in a California rehabilitation facility to comply with court-ordered treatment for a reckless driving charge. Over the years, she had been to drug rehab at least five other times.

The show promises that Lohan is "strikingly candid" as she returns to New York, reunites with her friends and family and "attempts to build a new life" and "works to stay on track."