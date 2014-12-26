ABC Family throws back to Disney Channel Original Series to end 2014

Everyone’s favorite Disney Channel Original shows will be back on ABC to finish up 2014.

Crimp your hair and break out your favorite flavor of Gushers — the 2000s are back! Throwback to a time before Shia Labeouf had ever known a media scandal and Hillary Duff was ‘So Yesterday’.

‘That’s So Raven’ along with ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and ‘Even Stevens’ as well as Disney Channel Original Movies ‘Halloweentown’ and ‘The Cheetah Girls’ will return to broadcast television to wrap-up 2014.

ABC Family’s television event “That’s so Throwback” will air Disney Channel originals from the 2000s in programming starting Mon., Dec. 29 through Fri., Jan. 2, 2015, from midnight to 2 a.m.

You may not have been allowed to stay up past your bedtime to catch the ‘Even Stevens’ musical episode the first time, but these re-runs are worth breaking out an extra coffee for.

Full schedule as follows:

Monday, December 29: ‘Lizzie McGuire’

(12:00 a.m.) “Picture Day”

Class pictures are to be taken and Lizzie (Hillary Duff) has nothing to wear! Her mother insists she wear the cute red unicorn sweater her grandmother knit for her. Social embarrassment looms. Matt (Jake Thomas) pretends to be sick in order to stay home from school.

(12:30 a.m.) “Here Comes Aaron Carter”

Lizzie, Miranda (Lalaine) and Gordo (Adam Lamberg) embark on a quest to find Aaron Carter, who is shooting his Christmas music video in town. After many close encounters with a security guard, the group is asked to appear in the video.

(1:00 a.m.) “Lizzie and Kate’s Excellent Adventure”

Lizzie and Kate (Ashlie Brillault) are assigned as partners for a school project. Much to the grief of their friends, Kate and Lizzie enjoy working together, recalling the days when they were great friends. Meanwhile, Matt convinces people that he is psychic.

(1:30 a.m.) “Lizzie’s Eleven”

Lizzie’s efforts to get eleven of her pictures in the yearbook are nixed when the editor uses her powers to remove them from the final layout. Lizzie plans a heist that involves breaking into the yearbook office on the school’s “Monte Carlo Nite.”

Tuesday, December 30: ‘That’s So Raven’

(12:00 a.m.) “A Goat’s Tale”

Eddie (Orlando Brown) steals the rival school’s mascot before the big game, but Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) feels sorry for the animal and steals it to bring to a farm and a better life. Also, Cory (Kyle Massey) becomes overly competitive playing an online video game against a girl in Japan.

(12:30 a.m.) “Boys ‘n’ Commotion”

Raven (Raven-Symoné) promises to get Boyz ‘N Motion to perform at school.

(1:00 a.m.) “Gettin’ Out of Dodge”

When Raven knocks out Bianca (Erica Rivera) in dodgeball, Muffy (Ashley Eckstein) & Loca (Andrea Edwards) started hanging out with her.

(1:30 a.m.) “Sister Act”

Raven agrees to be Sydney’s (Sydney Park) “big sister” in the community center pageant. Cory gets Stanley (Bobb’e J. Thompson) to be his straight man when he emcees.

Wednesday, December 31: ‘Even Stevens’

(12:00 a.m.) “Scrub Day” Louis (Shia LaBeouf) conquers fear (and a school full of bullies) when he uses humor and style to turn the traditional Scrub Day on its ear.

(12:30 a.m.) “Almost Perfect”

Ren (Christy Carlson Romano) and the rest of the school are stunned by the possibility that perfect Ren might get a “C” in, of all things, SHOP CLASS! Luis turns the janitor’s closet into a happening party spot.

(1:00 a.m.) “Influenza: The Musical”

Ren is sick and Eileen (Donna Pescow) makes her stay home from school. Afraid she won’t receive perfect attendance, Ren sneaks off to school. However, she forgot about a science project due that day. Louis dreads Coach Tugnut’s obstacle challenge.

(1:00 a.m.) “Band on the Roof”

Tom Gribalski (Fred Meyers) produces a “rock-u-mentary” on the Twitty Stevens Connection, through which we see the rise, fall, and rebirth of the classic Sacramento.

Thursday, January 1, 12 a.m.: ‘The Cheetah Girls’