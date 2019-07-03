LATEST PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
Entertainment

How to watch the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show online

Watch the Macy's fireworks display on your phone

Watch the Macy's fireworks display on your phone this Fourth of July on a livestream. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
Print

Can’t make it out to see fireworks light up the Manhattan skyline this Fourth of July? You can always get into the summer spirit by watching the annual Macy's display on your phone or tablet instead.

NBC will host a livestream of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show on its mobile app and NBCNewYork.com/live, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday. It'll also air on NBC's broadcast channel within the 8 to 10 p.m. time slot. 

The annual "Spectacular" is set to include live performances from a number of country artists this year, including "The Middle" singer Maren Morris, Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley. "Location" singer Khalid is also on the lineup. 

The two-hour special will be hosted by NBC's "World of Dance" star Derek Hough and singer Ciara. Live performances will take place before the fireworks illuminate the sky over the East River (around 9:20 p.m.). This year's display moves to the Brooklyn Bridge, where more than 70,000 shells and effects will be launched, according to NBC. 

If you're willing to brave the crowd, consider pulling up a chair and watching the display from Domino Park in Williamsburg or one of these other outdoor viewing spots

Meghan Giannotta

Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Entertainment photos & videos

Comedian and actor Arte Johnson, who was on 'Laugh-In' character generator Arte Johnson has died
amNewYork invites you to follow Gil - a Follow along with Gil the guide dog's training
Board the Waterfront Museum barge in Red Hook Pocket-size circus, free concerts & more to do this weekend
Each summer, some of the dance at Lincoln Midsummer Night Swing, new shows and more to do this week
This rooftop party for women at Hudson Terrace Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
The Stonewall Inn, the center of the LGBTQ Secrets of the Stonewall Inn