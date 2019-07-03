Can’t make it out to see fireworks light up the Manhattan skyline this Fourth of July? You can always get into the summer spirit by watching the annual Macy's display on your phone or tablet instead.

NBC will host a livestream of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show on its mobile app and NBCNewYork.com/live, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday. It'll also air on NBC's broadcast channel within the 8 to 10 p.m. time slot.

The annual "Spectacular" is set to include live performances from a number of country artists this year, including "The Middle" singer Maren Morris, Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley. "Location" singer Khalid is also on the lineup.

The two-hour special will be hosted by NBC's "World of Dance" star Derek Hough and singer Ciara. Live performances will take place before the fireworks illuminate the sky over the East River (around 9:20 p.m.). This year's display moves to the Brooklyn Bridge, where more than 70,000 shells and effects will be launched, according to NBC.

If you're willing to brave the crowd, consider pulling up a chair and watching the display from Domino Park in Williamsburg or one of these other outdoor viewing spots.