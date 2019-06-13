Country music’s biggest stars are coming to New York City for the “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular."

"My Church” singer Maren Morris is one of three country singers slated to perform at the 43rd annual fireworks display, airing July 4 on NBC, the network exclusively revealed to amNewYork Thursday.

Country staples Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley, as well as "Location" singer Khalid, round out the 2019 performer lineup.

The live performances will take place before the fireworks illuminate the sky over the East River (around 9:20 p.m.). The two-hour special is set to be co-hosted by NBC's "World of Dance" star Derek Hough and singer Ciara. The co-hosts are also planning a performance of their own, featuring a dance number and "musical medley."

This year's display moves to the Brooklyn Bridge, where more than 70,000 shells and effects will be launched, according to NBC.

Four barges along Pier 17 in the Seaport District will also serve as launch sites of the nation’s largest Fourth of July display. This year, keep a lookout for several new effects including crackling rain shells, patriotic chasing crossettes, howling wolves, screaming dragons, silver twisters, diamond screamers and a dramatic 1,600-foot waterfall.

A recorded score which correlates to the fireworks display will follow the live performances. The playlist was designed to celebrate American culture through film. Jennifer Hudson stars as a guest vocalist, lending her voice to a recorded rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to celebrate the 80-year anniversary of an American classic, "The Wizard of Oz."

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow” plays along with an iconic portion of the Macy’s fireworks show: The golden mile. Hudson’s voice will flourish as an array of golden effects shoot off for a mile down the river and 800 feet in the air.

If you’re not close enough to hear the score, tune into 1010 WINS or watch on NBC. The broadcast will air from 8 to 10 p.m., with an encore presentation to follow.