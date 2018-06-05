New York City’s skyline will soon sparkle and shine for the 42nd time.

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will bring New Yorkers to the East River to watch the spectacle, featuring 75,000 shells timed to a musical score.

The 25-minute fireworks event is set to launch off of seven barges situated between 24th and 41st streets (if you're looking at the East River from Manhattan) starting at 9:25 p.m.

We've compiled a list of some of the best places to soak in the famous display so that you can effectively “ooh” and “ahh" the night away and capture those Instagram-worthy shots of the dazzling lights the way the Founding Fathers intended you to.

Here’s where to park yourself to catch a view of this year’s fireworks.

LIC Flea Night Market LIC Flea Night Market is hosting another free July 4 party to take advantage of the perfect waterfront views of the fireworks. Watch the colorful ka-booms, eat food and grab a drink at the night market's beer garden serving pints from local breweries. The party starts well ahead of the fireworks show though, running from 2 to 11:30 p.m. (Free, 5-25 46th Ave., eventbrite.com)

Williamsburg Bridge pedestrian path While it isn't the most glamorous venue, the Williamsburg Bridge is right in the middle of the fireworks action. Make sure to avoid the bike lane of the bridge -- the walking lane is separate -- and you'll be able to get a clear view of the display.

Pier 15/East River Esplanade Located right along the waterfront in Manhattan, the East River Esplanade is a two-mile span of green space between the Battery Maritime Building and Montgomery Street. Pier 15 is located within that space and offers stunning views of the East River, the Brooklyn Bridge and Brooklyn beyond. In general, FDR Drive's curve along the east side of Manhattan will give New Yorkers an ideal view on the elevated portion from 34th Street or between 16th Street and Avenue C.

WNYC Transmitter Park This park, which has a sizable green space, borders the East River at West Street, between Kent Street and Greenpoint Avenue, and looks southward -- closer than most other spots in Greenpoint-Williamsburg.

Brooklyn Barge The seasonal floating bar and restaurant on the East River hosts a fireworks viewing party annually, complete with live music, an open bar and a lobster dinner. (97 West St., Brooklyn, facebook.com/thebrooklynbarge)

Rooftop parties If you can get your ticket early, viewing the fireworks from a rooftop is a treat. The Roof at Park South, for example, is letting guests up for $125-$175 this year, starting at 7 p.m. And while it may be farther away, Elsewhere in Brooklyn is hosting a rooftop popgun party for $10-$20.

Take a cruise If you want to avoid the crowds and get an unobstructed view of Macy's finest pyrotechnics, splurge on a cruise. Multiple cruise options are available at different price points with Empire Cruises, North River Lobster Company Liberty Belle and the Capitol Princess