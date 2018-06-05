Things to Do Fireworks NYC: Where to watch the Fourth of July fireworks By amNY.com staff Updated June 5, 2018 6:09 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email New York City’s skyline will soon sparkle and shine for the 42nd time. The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will bring New Yorkers to the East River to watch the spectacle, featuring 75,000 shells timed to a musical score. The 25-minute fireworks event is set to launch off of seven barges situated between 24th and 41st streets (if you're looking at the East River from Manhattan) starting at 9:25 p.m. We've compiled a list of some of the best places to soak in the famous display so that you can effectively “ooh” and “ahh" the night away and capture those Instagram-worthy shots of the dazzling lights the way the Founding Fathers intended you to. Here’s where to park yourself to catch a view of this year’s fireworks. LIC Flea Night Market Photo Credit: LIC Flea LIC Flea Night Market is hosting another free July 4 party to take advantage of the perfect waterfront views of the fireworks. Watch the colorful ka-booms, eat food and grab a drink at the night market's beer garden serving pints from local breweries. The party starts well ahead of the fireworks show though, running from 2 to 11:30 p.m. (Free, 5-25 46th Ave., eventbrite.com) Williamsburg Bridge pedestrian path Photo Credit: iStock While it isn't the most glamorous venue, the Williamsburg Bridge is right in the middle of the fireworks action. Make sure to avoid the bike lane of the bridge -- the walking lane is separate -- and you'll be able to get a clear view of the display. Pier 15/East River Esplanade Photo Credit: Lauren Cook Located right along the waterfront in Manhattan, the East River Esplanade is a two-mile span of green space between the Battery Maritime Building and Montgomery Street. Pier 15 is located within that space and offers stunning views of the East River, the Brooklyn Bridge and Brooklyn beyond. In general, FDR Drive's curve along the east side of Manhattan will give New Yorkers an ideal view on the elevated portion from 34th Street or between 16th Street and Avenue C. WNYC Transmitter Park Photo Credit: NYC Parks This park, which has a sizable green space, borders the East River at West Street, between Kent Street and Greenpoint Avenue, and looks southward -- closer than most other spots in Greenpoint-Williamsburg. Brooklyn Barge Photo Credit: Jason Burke The seasonal floating bar and restaurant on the East River hosts a fireworks viewing party annually, complete with live music, an open bar and a lobster dinner. (97 West St., Brooklyn, facebook.com/thebrooklynbarge) Rooftop parties Photo Credit: The Roof at Park South If you can get your ticket early, viewing the fireworks from a rooftop is a treat. The Roof at Park South, for example, is letting guests up for $125-$175 this year, starting at 7 p.m. And while it may be farther away, Elsewhere in Brooklyn is hosting a rooftop popgun party for $10-$20. Take a cruise Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano If you want to avoid the crowds and get an unobstructed view of Macy's finest pyrotechnics, splurge on a cruise. Multiple cruise options are available at different price points with Empire Cruises, North River Lobster Company Liberty Belle and the Capitol Princess Riverpark's barbecue bash Photo Credit: Riverpark NYC Step away from the grill, put down the spatula, and spend the evening at Riverpark's barbecue bash to enjoy a traditional walk-around BBQ dinner, desserts, and an open bar. This can be an event for the whole family, and ping-pong, cornhole, and bocce ball will be set up. There is indoor and outdoor seating available, but with prime views of the fireworks on the East River, we'd say outside is the place to be. General Admission $275. 450 E 29th St. More info and tickets: riverparknyc.com By amNY.com staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Macy’s fireworks show will be largest in almost 2 decades This year’s fireworks display will commemorate the nation’s 242nd birthday. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.