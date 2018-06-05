LATEST PAPER
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show: What to know

This year’s fireworks display will commemorate the nation’s 242nd birthday.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display will

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display will be returning to the East River for the fifth straight year. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wroblewski

By amNewYork staff
The 42nd annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show is returning to the East River with the most shells it's had in almost two decades — debuting 20 new special effects.

To get the most out of the dazzling spectacular, we've rounded up the need-to-know details of the event celebrating America’s 242nd birthday.

When: The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will begin at 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, and lasts for 25 minutes.

Where: The fireworks will take place over the East River for the fifth year in a row.

What to know about this year's fireworks: The nation’s largest display is getting even bigger this year, with more than 75,000 firework shells expected to launch from seven barges positioned between 24th and 41st streets in midtown, according to Macy’s. It'll be the largest since the Millennial celebration in 2000.

Macy’s also promises 20 new special effects, like neon pinwheels, pulsing hearts, swirling water fountains, brocade horse tails and more.

What you'll hear as the fireworks burst: A patriotic score from the West Point Band and Glee Club and  "God Bless America" by Kelly Clarkson.

If you miss it in person: If you don’t make it down to see the show, you can watch via NBC’s live broadcast, starting at 8 p.m. 

For more information visit macys.com/fireworks.

