Mariel Hemingway writes that Woody Allen tried to seduce her when she was 18

“Manhattan” wasn’t so much of a fantasy after all.

Actress Mariel Hemingway writes in a new memoir, “Out Came the Sun,” that Woody Allen tried to whisk her away to Paris when she was 18, according to an excerpt published by Fox News.

Hemingway, who played the 16-year-old girlfriend of Allen’s middle-aged character in “Manhattan,” said the director, then 44, flew to her parents’ home in Idaho and invited her to Paris. Although Hemingway herself was hesitant, she writes that her parents encouraged her to go.

Hemingway writes that she was “so inexperencied” that the sex talk in the film embarrassed her, and she was unsure of what the sleeping arrangements would be in Paris. But she writes that she woke up in the middle of the night “with the certain knowledge that I was an idiot. No one was going to get their own room. His plan, such as it was, involved being with me.”

She writes that she woke up Allen and confronted him and said “I can’t go to Paris with you.” He left on a private jet the next morning.