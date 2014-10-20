Matt McDonald, CMJ Showcase Director, talks why the festival stands out and what he is most excited about

There will be a mobile app this time around.

CMJ was originally aimed at college radio programmers. Who is the audience today?

People who are passionate about music and who [also] tend to be the opinion leaders.

How can CMJ stand out in the festival landscape?

By continuing to champion and curate the best new artists from around the world, and being the place where you see them first.

What are you most excited about for the 2014 edition?

The launch of our new mobile app, which makes discovering the artists you most want to hear and keeping connected to your network a breeze.