‘Mean Girls’ musical coming to Broadway this spring

A whole new trio of Plastics will make sure Broadway is decked out in pink this spring.

The “Mean Girls” musical adaptation is set to open at the August Wilson Theatre on April 8, Tina Fey announced Wednesday, with previews starting March 12.

If you want to score tickets and risk having your name added to the Burn Book, you’ll have to wait until Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. But if you sit with Karen Smith, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Cady Heron at lunch and vow to never wear your hair in a ponytail twice a week, you’ll become a member of the clique and have advanced access to tickets on Oct. 2. Actually, all you have to do is sign up at MeanGirlsonBroadway.com, but brushing up on the “Mean Girls” code in the meantime can’t hurt.

The production will make its debut at the National Theater in Washington, D.C., on Halloween and run through Dec. 3 before it moves to the Great White Way. Making their “Mean Girls” debut is a cast described by Fey as a “bunch of baby Timberlakes”: Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith and Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners.

No word yet on whether or not Gretchen will convince her dad to pull a page out of the “Waitress” playbook and include a fresh Toaster Strudel pastry with every ticket.