‘Mean Girls’ musical, from Tina Fey, to premiere in Washington, D.C.

Broadway fans will have to head to the nation’s capital if they want to catch Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls” musical when it first hits the stage.

According to a report from Deadline on Tuesday, “Mean Girls” will make its debut at Washington D.C.’s National Theatre on Oct. 31, where it will play through Dec. 3.

Fey, who wrote the 2004 movie starring Lindsay Lohan, has adapted the script for the stage. Her husband, Jeff Richmond, composed the score, with lyrics by Neil Benjamin. The musical is directed by Casey Nicholaw.