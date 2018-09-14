Miguel will play a secret concert in Brooklyn this October

The R&B artist wants you to figure out where his show will be.

R&B singer Miguel has a secret concert planned for an undisclosed location in Brooklyn, and your only way in is to win.

The stunt promoting his latest album “War & Leisure,” released in December, will send you on a scavenger-hunt style mission to figure out where the concert will take place, according to iHeartRadio. The Grammy-winning artist will tweet out clues leading up to the private show, set for Oct. 4.

“Brooklyn! I’m playing a show for @iheartradio & @verizon on 10/4 and I’m giving you guys some creative control,” the “All I Want Is You” singer tweeted.

Decoding that first clue, Miguel is letting you vote on what songs you’ll want to hear him perform in the intimate setting, and submit a few questions for a Q&A session that’s set to follow. You can submit your choices and enter for a pair of free tickets through Oct. 3 at iHeartRadio.com/Miguel.

According to the radio streaming platform, the Brooklyn concert is set to be the first of many pop-up shows around the city with the artist. Miguel wanted to do something “special for New York City . . . the city that inspired him,” a statement reads. Though not a New York native, the singer recorded his “War & Leisure” album in the city.

Miguel is currently nearing the final leg of his “The Ascension Tour,” with dates set through Sept. 28. He’s also set to perform at The New Yorker Festival on Oct. 5.

If this “social media scavenger hunt” concert sounds at all familiar, it’s because iHeartRadio did the same thing with Nas in July. The New York rapper took over the PlayStation Theater for a 45-minute set after a string of clues led fans to the venue.