Miley Cyrus goes undercover as a subway busker in NYC with Fallon

It’s a party in the … 47th-50th Street subway station?

Miley Cyrus pulled a Hannah Montana and went undercover as a subway busker on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Malibu” singer hid her blond braids with a long black wig, cowboy hat and sunglasses. The late-night host looked an awful lot like Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray, with his signature ‘do and hat.

The unlikely duo set up shop in the busy subway station beneath Rockefeller Center Wednesday and sang a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” for busy commuters who, at first, didn’t recognize Cyrus’ voice through her disguise. By the time she got mid-way through, a large crowd had grown before them just in time for Cyrus to pull off her wig and tell New Yorkers they were witnessing her very first subway performance.

“This is my first time [playing] at the subway station,” she said. “This is exciting s–t for me.”

Cyrus then broke out into a “Party in the USA” singalong with the crowd, convincing us once more that her “Wrecking Ball” days are behind her.

A few ecstatic fans who caught the moment in person shared their excitement on Twitter before Fallon’s big opening scene aired.

“AND I JUST SAW MILEY CYRUS PERFORM PARTY IN THE USA ON THE SUBWAY WITH JIMMY FALLON!!!!!” one fan wrote just after 8:30 p.m.