‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ sequel in the works: report

Robin Williams is signed on to return, but Mara Wilson is not so excited.

Do it like a lady. Again, that is.

“Mrs. Doubtfire,” the 1993 hit starring Robin Williams, is reportedly getting a sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robin Williams has reportedly signed on to star and the movie’s original director, Chris Columbus, is also returning. Fox 2000 has reportedly tapped “Elf” screenwriter David Berenbaum to write the script. The original film, about an out-of-work actor and dad who dresses up like a woman to become his children’s nanny, brought in more than $400 million worldwide.

Movie execs have been discussing a sequel since 2001, when Bonnie Hunt was signed on to pen the screenplay, but those plans fell through. The project became active again this year with Berenbaum — and the addition of Williams and Columbus.

But not all the stars have expressed excitement about the sequel. Mara Wilson, who played youngest daughter Natalie HIllard, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning that she has “no interest” in appearing in the proposed sequel.

“For the record, no, I do not have anything to do with the Mrs. Doubtfire sequel, nor will I,” read one tweet. “Sequels generally suck unless they were planned as part of a trilogy or dries. I think Doubtfire ended where it needed to end,” read another.

Wilson wrote in another tweet that “they haven’t even asked me (yet).”