PHOTOS: MTV brings the VMAs to Long Island at UBS Arena with electrifying performances

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took over the UBS Arena, a first for Long Island, on Sept. 11.

This year’s awards show marks the sixth time that it has been hosted in New York, having previously been held at venues such as Radio City Music Hall, The Palladium, Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center and the Metropolitan Opera House. UBS Arena, located in Elmont, New York, set the stage for an explosive night of performances and accolades, hosted by rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Several celebrities were spotted walking the black carpet, including Katy Perry, who was the recipient of The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and Orlando Bloom, Insane Clown Posse, Lenny Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Cyndi Lauper, Naomi Scott, Anitta, DJ Khaled, Tyla and Addison Rae. A plethora of MTV royalty were spotted, including Paris Hilton, Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino, Justina Valentina, Kamie Crawford, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Plane Jane, Plasma, Ts Madison, Dawn, Nymphia Wind, Xunami Muse, and Amanda T. Meating.

“It’s an unreal feeling. As musicians, the only thing that we want is for people to listen to our songs and care,” said singer-songwriter Knox, who performed in Brooklyn over the weekend for the VMA Block Party.

Many artists in attendance were excited to celebrate the work goes that goes into the music and music videos that are showcased during the awards.

“It’s creativity. Artists go in the studio, you make your song. After you’re done making your song, you go, ‘Okay, how can I bring this song to life visually?’ You choose the perfect director to bring that to life. So whatever words you’re saying, if you’re saying something inspiring, fun or whatever it is, that person is helping you create that and the whole world is watching that,” said rapper O.T. Genasis.

During the show itself, Taylor Swift and Post Malone bookended the awards, taking home the first award of the night for Best Collaboration for their song “Fortnight.” The duo would also take home the award for Video of the Year for the same song. Swift also snagged the Artist of the Year Award, Best Pop and Song of the Summer awards.

Chappell Roan, who has rose to meteoric fame this year, took home the award for Best New Artist. The night also included several performances, including acts from Roan, Perry, Sabrina Carpenter (who took home Best Song for “Espresso”), Lenny Kravitz, Rauw Alejandro, GloRilla, Eminem, Karol G, Camila Cabello, Benson Boone, Lisa, LL Cool J, and on the Extended Play stage, Teddy Swims and Jessie Murph.

For more on the VMAs, visit mtv.com.