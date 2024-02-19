Jennifer Lopez to bring upcoming tour to UBS Arena

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Latin superstar Jennifer Lopez is coming to UBS Arena in Belmont this summer.

Lopez announced her “This Is Me…Now: The Tour” last Friday, after a five year hiatus from the stage. The announcement also coincided with the release of her first studio album in over a decade, “This Is Me…Now,” which is the first of three albums to chronicle her life story.

The tour will kick off in Orlando, Florida on June 26 and culminate with a final show on Aug. 31 in Houston, Texas. She will perform at 34 venues across the country this summer, with a stop at UBS Arena in Belmont on Friday, Aug. 9.

Her last tour in 2019 grossed over $50 million and sold out venues across the country.

General sale for tickets will start on Friday, Feb. 23 at LiveNation. But for fans who want early access to tickets, the JLo Fan presale begins on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. Citi card members and Verizon customers can also access presale tickets starting on Tuesday morning.

The star also released a movie with the same name as her album, now streaming on Amazon Prime, which chronicles her journey back to love through her eyes. Notable cast members include Ben Affleck, Post Malone, Keke Palmer and Trevor Noah.

UBS Arena is located 30 minutes from Grand Central and Penn Station by LIRR. It is also less than 30 minutes by car from all neighborhoods in Queens.