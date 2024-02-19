Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Music

Jennifer Lopez to bring upcoming tour to UBS Arena

By Iryna Shkurhan Posted on
jennifer lopez tour photo
Photo courtesy of Nadine Pena

Latin superstar Jennifer Lopez is coming to UBS Arena in Belmont this summer.

Lopez announced her “This Is Me…Now: The Tour” last Friday, after a five year hiatus from the stage. The announcement also coincided with the release of her first studio album in over a decade, “This Is Me…Now,” which is the first of three albums to chronicle her life story. 

The tour will kick off in Orlando, Florida on June 26 and culminate with a final show on Aug. 31 in Houston, Texas. She will perform at 34 venues across the country this summer, with a stop at UBS Arena in Belmont on Friday, Aug. 9. 

Her last tour in 2019 grossed over $50 million and sold out venues across the country.

General sale for tickets will start on Friday, Feb. 23 at LiveNation. But for fans who want early access to tickets, the JLo Fan presale begins on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. Citi card members and Verizon customers can also access presale tickets starting on Tuesday morning. 

The star also released a movie with the same name as her album, now streaming on Amazon Prime, which chronicles her journey back to love through her eyes. Notable cast members include Ben Affleck, Post Malone, Keke Palmer and Trevor Noah.

UBS Arena is located 30 minutes from Grand Central and Penn Station by LIRR. It is also less than 30 minutes by car from all neighborhoods in Queens.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC