Naomie Harris defends James Bond co-star Daniel Craig

Nobody disses 007 on Miss Moneypenney’s watch!

Naomie Harris lept to the defense of “James Bond” co-star Daniel Craig yesterday, who’s been copping flak lately for saying he’d rather “slash [his] wrists” then do another “Bond” movie.

Speaking with “BBC News” yesterday, the 39-year-old actress said that Craig “was just being sarcastic” when he made the now infamous remark to Time Out magazine. It got extra media attention when “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo tweeted upon hearing the quote that Craig, 47, “This dude needs a reality check.”

“It’s easy to take something that someone says in passing and blow it completely out of proportion,” Harris told BBC. “I think that’s what’s happened here.”

Harris will appear alongside Craig in his final turn as Bond in “Spectre,” coming to screens Nov. 6.

While a replacement 007 has not yet been announced, names being bandied about for the role include Damien Lewis, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch.