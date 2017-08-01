Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher bring ‘Endless Honeymoon’ tour to Bell House

George Burns and Gracie Allen are among some of the other comedian couples to share the stage.

On Wednesday, the stand-up comedians sharing double billing at The Bell House, Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero, don’t only appear on the same stage — they also spend their lives together. The couple, who tied the knot in October 2015, are coming to Brooklyn as part of their “Endless Honeymoon Tour.”

Yet, despite traveling together, and occasionally appearing in each other’s projects on TV and more, each comic has maintained a separate comedic voice. Leggero, who is probably best known for her Comedy Central show “Another Period,” remains salty in her takedowns of modern culture, sharing personal anecdotes clad in glamorous fake furs and dripping in jewels.

Kasher hosts “Problematic,” the Comedy Central talk show about outrage. He is best known for energetic, cerebral jokes while sharing stories of his unusual upbringing and offering biting political commentary. The two join forces to offer the audience relationship advice.

Since married comedians working together is something of a rarity, we thought we’d take a look at a few others who have teamed up on stage or screen.

George Burns and Gracie Allen

Burns and Allen met on the Vaudeville circuit in 1923 and shortly after developed their winning routine with Burns as the straight man and Allen getting the big laughs through illogical logic. While their partnership was originally strictly professional, the two fell in love on the road and married in 1926. Their act was so successful it went on to be the basis of short films, a long-running radio sketch show, and the “George Burns and Gracie Allen Show” on NBC.

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara

In the 1960s and 1970s comic duo Stiller & Meara were a staple of variety series, frequently appearing on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Though they are better remembered by modern audiences for their work on sitcoms (Meara on “Archie Bunker’s Place” and Stiller in “The King of Queens”), they made radio appearances together and shared their own show in 1986, “The Stiller and Meara Show.”

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally

Though both actors, who married in 2003, can boast all-star status as sitcom royalty — Offerman for his part as rugged libertarian Ron Swanson in “Parks and Recreation” and Mullally as the saucy narcissist Karen Walker in “Will & Grace” — the two brought their romance to the stage in 2014 for “Summer of 69: No Apostrophe.” In the show the couple detailed their sex life and romance through sketches, songs and more.

If you go: Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero’s “The Endless Honeymoon Tour” comes to The Bell House on Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $29, 149 Seventh St., Gowanus, thebellhouseny.com