Natasha Lyonne set to star in new Netflix comedy by Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland

Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler have teamed up to produce what one can only hope will be another buzzy Netflix obsession.

A comedy helmed by the trio, as yet unnamed, was given the green light by the streaming service Wednesday. “Orange Is the New Black” actress Natasha Lyonne is to take the leading role as Nadia, a woman who’s the “guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party.” To top it off, the series will be set in New York City.

Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, said in a statement, “Natasha, Leslye and Amy are creating an ambitious and uniquely formatted comedy that will have viewers guessing as much as they will be laughing.”

The series has been picked up for eight episodes, but a release date has yet to be announced.

For Poehler (“Saturday Night Live,” “Parks and Recreation”) and Lyonne, the comedy will serve as a reunion of sorts. The two worked together in 2014 on an NBC pilot, “Old Soul.” Lyonne starred as a senior citizen aide in the comedy, which didn’t get picked up.