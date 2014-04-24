Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s pre-wedding happiness

The interior designers showed up at Charm & Chain’s fifth anniversary party.

Less than a month before their New York wedding, Nate Berkus and fiance Jeremiah Brent are looking oh-so blissful.

The interior designers were all smiles at jewelry website Charm & Chain’s fifth anniversary party on Wednesday night, perusing the baubles and mingling at Up & Down.

Berkus, 42, and Brent, who designed Charm & Chain’s new showroom, looked “super-happy,” kissing and holding hands, a witness told us.

The “American Dream Builders” host and Brent, who is celeb stylist Rachel Zoe’s former assistant, got engaged last April.