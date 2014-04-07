Neil Patrick Harris to replace David Letterman? He doesn’t rule it out

But “it would be an asinine amount of work,” Neil says.

Neil Patrick Harris can’t be ruled out as a potential replacement for David Letterman after the funnyman retires from the”Late Show.”

At an unrelated news conference Monday, a reporter asked Harris, “Were (CBS CEO) Les Moonves to call you and say, ‘How would you like to take the stage of Broadway’s Ed Sullivan Theater as host of the ‘Late Show,’ would you consider that?”

“Wow,” Harris said, initially surprised by the question. “I’m super focused on Hedwig at the moment, so that hasn’t even been a conversation at all. But I’m a big fan of CBS and Les’s–“

“It would be fun, wouldn’t it?” the reporter pressed.

Harris’ answer: “It would be an asinine amount of work.”

Harris is currently starring as the title role in the Broadway production of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” He also starred on the CBS sitcom, “How I Met Your Mother,” which recently saw its series finale.

When Sen. Chuck Schumer was asked at the same press conference for his opinion of who should replace Letterman, he initially wouldn’t say, but later suggested he may root for second cousin Amy Schumer, so the show will “stay within the family.”