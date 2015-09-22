New albums out this fall: Janet Jackson, Justin Bieber and more

From pop to country to rap, the most talked about fall releases.

Fetty Wap, ‘Fetty Wap’ – Sept. 25

With his first four singles becoming inescapable on the radio, does the rookie sensation have anything left for a full album?

Kaskade, ‘Automatic’ – Sept. 25

The house music maestro returns for a new album, his fourth in six years. Guest spots from Estelle, K.Flay and Galantis are listed.

Janet Jackson, ‘Unbreakable’– Oct. 2

Feedback on both the new material and the current world tour (for which she is making New York wait until next February — what did we do to deserve that?) has bordered on rapturous thus far.

Selena Gomez, ‘Revival’ – Oct. 9

In a radio interview conducted earlier this year, Gomez said her new album was about “the rebirth of Selena.” First single “Good For You,” with a guest verse from A$AP Rocky, indicates that this version of Gomez involves a lot of boudoir cooing.

Demi Lovato, ‘Confident’ – Oct. 16

Want to feel old? This will be the fifth album from the ex-Disney Channel star. Lead single “Cool for the Summer” was released too late for “Song of the Summer” consideration, but should be near the top of the charts just in time for that late September heat wave.

Jean-Michel Jarre, ‘Electronica 1: The Time Machine’ – Oct. 16

The French electronic music legend put together a murder’s row of guests for his first album since 2007, ranging from Moby to Pete Townshend of The Who and even horror director John Carpenter.

Carrie Underwood, ‘Storyteller’ – Oct. 23

With the likely follow-up world tour, “Storyteller” guarantees that Underwood’s career will outlast that of the television show that brought her to the world, “American Idol.”

Armin van Buuren, ‘Embrace‘ – Oct. 29

The second single from the Dutch trance veteran’s sixth studio album is a collaboration with fellow headliner DJ Hardwell, “Off the Hook,” likely to be inescapable at dance music festivals in 2016.

Justin Bieber, TBD – Nov. 13

Following the rumors about Bieber’s album may be more fun than the music itself: There are whispers of involvement from Skrillex, Diplo, Kanye West, Drake, Rick Rubin and maybe the Prime Minister of Canada.

Adele, Kanye West, Frank Ocean – TBA

Only Adele’s has so much as a rumored month of release (November), but West’s and Ocean’s are still eagerly anticipated.