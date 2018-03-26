New season, a whole new crop of Broadway fare.

From brand new musicals to revivals, here’s what’s on the docket this spring on the Great White Way.

"Frozen"

The continued popularity of “Frozen” (which grossed $1.2 billion when it debuted at the movies in 2013 and has morphed into a phenomenon) probably explains why it has been adapted for the Broadway stage. The show is also very well-cast, including Caissie Levy’s vulnerable but vocally-powered Elsa, Patti Murin’s high-energy Anna and Jelani Alladin’s amiable Kristoff. "Frozen" plays an open run at the St. James Theatre; 246 W. 44th St., frozenthemusical.com

"Mean Girls"

A whole new group of Plastics will make sure Broadway is decked out in pink this spring. Headlining the musical, with a book by Tina Fey based on her screenplay, will be Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron and Taylor Louderman as Regina George. In previews now, opens April 8; August Wilson Theatre, 245 W 52nd St., meangirlsbroadway.com

"My Fair Lady"

Lerner and Loewe’s 1956 musical theater gem (which has not been seen on Broadway since a misguided 1993 revival) returns under the aegis of Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher (the forces behind the acclaimed revivals of “South Pacific” and “The King and I”). Leading the 37-member cast are Lauren Ambrose (Eliza Doolittle), Harry Hadden-Paton (Henry Higgins), Norbert Leo Butz (Alfred P. Doolittle) and Diana Rigg (Mrs. Higgins). The majestic score is played by a 29-piece orchestra. In previews now, opens April 19; Vivian Beaumont Theatre, 150 W. 65th St., lct.org

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

The most highly-anticipated show of the spring is the latest official chapter of the “Harry Potter” saga: a two-part drama in which Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny and Draco are now adults and Harry’s child, a new student at Hogwarts, has been unexpectedly picked for the Slytherin house. Tickets are hard to come by; many “Harry Potter” fans were unable to secure seats during early sales events. In previews now, opens April 22; Lyric Theatre, 214 W. 43rd St., harrypottertheplay.com

"The Boys in the Band"

The boys (in the band) are back in town. Mart Crowley’s play about a birthday party gone terribly wrong will receive a 50th anniversary revival with a starry cast that includes Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells and Matt Bomer. The play is considered a pivotal work in the history of gay drama; it is joined this season by Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” another landmark gay drama. April 30-Aug. 11; Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St., boysintheband.com