Following a slow summer, theaters all across the city are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting fall season, full of diverse offerings. Below are nine noteworthy new productions.



'The Great Society'

A follow-up by playwright Robert Schenkkan to his hit political drama “All the Way” (which played Broadway in 2014, with Bryan Cranston as Lyndon B. Johnson), “The Great Society” will now star Scottish actor Brian Cox (“Succession”) as LBJ. The show’s producers are installing voting booths in the lobby, where theatergoers can vote for who should win the 2020 presidential primaries.

Performances begin Friday at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center, 150 W. 65th St., greatsocietybroadway.com.

'Freestyle Love Supreme'

More than 15 years ago, Lin-Manuel Miranda co-founded Freestyle Love Supreme, an all-male vocal ensemble that combined improv comedy with hip-hop music. Following a hit Off-Broadway run in the West Village earlier this year, the current members of the group are taking their show to Broadway. Unannounced guest appearances may be made from night to night by Miranda as well as Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs and others.

Performances begin Sept. 13 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St., freestylelovesupreme.com.

'Little Shop of Horrors'

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman’s masterful musical comedy (which combines sci-fi, Faustian drama, doo-wop, tender romance and puppetry) will return Off-Broadway (where it ran for years in the 1980s) in a new production starring Jonathan Groff (“Spring Awakening”), Tammy Blanchard (“Gypsy”) and Christian Borle (“Something Rotten!”).

Performances begin Sept. 17 at the Westside Theatre Upstairs, 407 W. 43rd St., littleshopnyc.com.

'The Wrong Man'

Pop songwriter Ross Golan’s new musical (based on a concept album that has also been adapted into an animated film) follows a man who is framed for murder in Reno, Nevada. It will star Joshua Henry (“Carousel”) and have direction by Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”).

Performances begin Sept. 18 at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, 511 W. 52nd St., mcctheater.org.

'The Inheritance'

Inspired by E.M. Forster’s novel “Howards End,” Matthew Lopez’s epic two-part drama explores the connections between three generations of gay men. The original production (directed by Stephen Daldry, “Billy Elliot”) premiered at London’s Young Vic and then transferred to the West End.

Performances begin Sept. 27 at the Barrymore Theatre, 243 W. 47th St., theinheritanceplay.com.

'American Utopia'

Following a world tour, pop-rock singer-songwriter David Byrne is bringing “American Utopia” (a “theatrical concert” based on his 2018 album of the same name, featuring an international ensemble of musical artists) to Broadway for a limited run. Byrne’s dance club musical “Here Lies Love” was a major hit at the Public Theater in 2013.

Performances begin Oct. 4 at the Hudson Theatre, 141 W. 44th St., americanutopiabroadway.com.

'The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical'

Following an Off-Broadway debut and a national tour, the musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s 2005 young adult-fantasy novel (in which a young boy learns that he has superpowers and goes on a quest to find the lightning bolt of Zeus) now comes to Broadway. It has a book by Joe Tracz and direction by Stephen Brackett (both of “Be More Chill”) and a rock score by Rob Rokicki (who is making his Broadway debut).

Performances begin Sept. 20 at the Longacre Theatre, 220 W. 48th St., lightningthiefmusical.com.

'Jagged Little Pill'

The songs of Alanis Morissette (including “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic” and “Hand in My Pocket”) are coming to Broadway in this new musical based on her popular 1995 album of the same name. The book by Diablo Cody (“Juno”) depicts a once idyllic suburban family now in a state of turmoil. Leading the cast is Elizabeth Stanley (“On the Town”).

Performances begin Nov. 3 at the Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th St., jaggedlittlepill.com.

'Evita'

Before the 2020 Encores! season gets underway, City Center will present a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s politically-charged 1979 rock opera, which is taking place on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Eva Perón.

Performances begin Nov. 13 at City Center, 131 W. 55th St., nycitycenter.org.