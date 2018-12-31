Every artist performing during 2019 New Year’s ball drop specials

Ring in 2019 with Christina Aguilera and other artists slated to perform live across the country on ball-drop specials, including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”
Airing from Times Square for the 47th consecutive year, ABC’s “Rockin’ Eve,” with host Ryan Seacrest, is the night’s main attraction. Nineteen artists are already on the network’s lineup, with performances split between the East and West coasts starting at 8 p.m.
If you prefer to flip back and forth between the channels, jot these down: NBC is airing live with posts from coast to coast, starting at 10 p.m.; Fox is airing its annual special live from Times Square with co-hosts Steve Harvey and Maria Menounos from 8 to 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; and Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will join forces for CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live,” also in the city, starting at 8 p.m.
Below, a guide to the performers announced so far.
Who’s performing during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”?
New York City:
Christina Aguilera
Bastille
Dan + Shay
New Kids On The Block
Post Malone, live from Brooklyn
California:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Foster the People
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Charlie Puth
Macklemore with Skylar Grey
Lauren Alaina
Bazzi
Kane Brown
Camila Cabello
Ciara
Halsey
Shawn Mendes
Weezer
New Orleans:
Florida Georgia Line
Maren Morris
Who’s performing during "NBC’s New Year’s Eve"?
Jennifer Lopez
Bebe Rexha
Diana Ross
Kelly Clarkson
Andy Grammer
John Legend
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Brett Young
Who’s performing during “New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey”?
Robin Thicke
Florence + the Machine
Jason Aldean
Juanes
Why Don’t We
Sting
Snoop Dogg