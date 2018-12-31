Every artist performing during 2019 New Year’s ball drop specials

Christina Aguilera is among more than a dozen artists on the “Rockin’ Eve” lineup.

Ring in 2019 with Christina Aguilera and other artists slated to perform live across the country on ball-drop specials, including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Airing from Times Square for the 47th consecutive year, ABC’s “Rockin’ Eve,” with host Ryan Seacrest, is the night’s main attraction. Nineteen artists are already on the network’s lineup, with performances split between the East and West coasts starting at 8 p.m.

If you prefer to flip back and forth between the channels, jot these down: NBC is airing live with posts from coast to coast, starting at 10 p.m.; Fox is airing its annual special live from Times Square with co-hosts Steve Harvey and Maria Menounos from 8 to 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; and Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will join forces for CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live,” also in the city, starting at 8 p.m.

Below, a guide to the performers announced so far.

Who’s performing during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”?

New York City:

Christina Aguilera

Bastille

Dan + Shay

New Kids On The Block

Post Malone, live from Brooklyn





California:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Foster the People

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Charlie Puth

Macklemore with Skylar Grey

Lauren Alaina

Bazzi

Kane Brown

Camila Cabello

Ciara

Halsey

Shawn Mendes

Weezer





New Orleans:

Florida Georgia Line

Maren Morris

Who’s performing during "NBC’s New Year’s Eve"?

Jennifer Lopez

Bebe Rexha

Diana Ross

Kelly Clarkson

Andy Grammer

John Legend

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Brett Young

Who’s performing during “New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey”?

Robin Thicke

Florence + the Machine

Jason Aldean

Juanes

Why Don’t We

Sting

Snoop Dogg