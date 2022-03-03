New York City’s latest attraction RiseNY opens to the public

The grand opening of RiseNY’s newest attraction takes visitors on a tour of New York City while Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to New York” plays in the back.

Combined with this bird’s-eye view ride, a museum gallery will feature some iconic aspects of the city with an immersive experience that pays tribute to this historically rich city.

“We are excited to officially open RiseNY and welcome New Yorkers and tourists alike to experience the Big Apple in a new way,” James Sanna, President and CEO of Running Subway, said. “RiseNY will help remind New Yorkers why they love NYC and will, hopefully, delight and inspire all visitors as they journey through some of the city’s most iconic sites and moments. We are proud to partner with world-class museums, award-winning filmmakers and respected artists to celebrate our culturally rich, vibrant and resilient city.”

Once onboard, the attraction will lift you 30 feet in the air, feet dangling and brought through a journey of New York’s skyline and world-famous landmarks. While inside this 40-foot projection, there will be the sensation of flight through wind, mist and scents to enhance your experience.

RiseNY was created and produced by Running Subway, a New York-based entertainment production company, and is in partnership with various co-curators, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Museum of American Finance, the Paley Center and more.

“We are thrilled to be a curatorial partner of the RiseNY Finance Gallery and to bring some of our favorite objects to a wider audience in Times Square,” David Cowen, President and CEO, Museum of American Finance, said. “Finance is a critical component of New York City’s development, and it is exciting to showcase its role in the city’s history in this fun way.”

“Music connects us. It has had a massive influence on the culture and energy of New York City,” Greg Harris, President and CEO of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said. “As a curatorial partner on the RiseNY Music Gallery, we are excited to share some of our inductee stories and iconic artifacts with the people of NYC and visitors from around the world.”

Other contributors are also excited about this grand opening and are honored to participate in the process.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be part of this exciting tribute to New York City,” David Bushman, former head curator, The Paley Center, said. “No city played a more important role in the development of TV than New York during the medium’s early years, and on on-screen, New York has been represented so much and in such compelling ways over the last nine decades that it has itself emerged as one of the greatest characters in the history of the medium.”

Tickets start at $24. Prices will vary for children (under 12), seniors (65+), students (with school ID), veterans and active military. RiseNY is located at 160 West 45th Street. For tickets and venue hours, go to https://tickets.riseny.co/event/rise-ny.