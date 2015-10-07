New York Comic Con: 20 must-see panels on everything from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘The Walking Dead’

Learn about new shows, toys and more at these panels.

‘Hasbro Star Wars’

Start building your excitement for the new “Star Wars” movie with this rundown of all the cool new toys that you’ll be able to use to build your collection. (Thurs., 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Room 1A24)

‘The Walking Dead: An Inside Look with Robert Kirkman’

Shamble your way to this panel where “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman and some special guests bring you into the world of zombies. (Thurs., 2:45-3:45 p.m., Empire Stage 1-E)

‘How Harley Quinn Conquered the World’

What is it about the Joker’s girlfriend that makes her so dang popular? Find out from Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, who write her comic book. (Thurs., 3-4 p.m., Room 1A24)

‘Vertigo: The New No. 1s’

The DC Entertainment imprint that featured titles such as “Sandman” and “Preacher” touts all of its new series. Get a behind-the-scenes look from Dale Halvorsen, Dave Baillie, Holly Black, John Cunningham, Lauren Beukes, Shaun Simon, Shelly Bond and Tom King. (Thurs., 4-5 p.m., Room 1A21)

‘Dan Parent Drawing Workshop’

The famed Archie Comics artist will show you tricks to drawing your favorite Riverdale resident. (Fri., 11 a.m.-noon, Family HQ — 1C01)

‘In Conversation with Seth Meyers’

The “Saturday Night Live” star and the host of “Late Night” chats about his career wtih Vulture.com’s Jesse David Fox. (Fri., 1:45-2:45 p.m., Room 1A10)

‘Amazon: The Man In The High Castle’

Get a first look at this new sci-fi alternate-history series based on the work of Philip K. Dick, coming to Amazon Prime. The show posits a world where the Allied Forces lost World War II. Featuring Alexa Davalos, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, DJ Qualls, Frank Spotnitz, Joel de la Fuente and Luke Kleintank. (Fri., 4:15-5:15 p.m., Room 1A06)

‘Headlocked: Wrestling and Comics Collide!’

Dropkick your way to this panel that looks at the connection between the worlds of comics and wrestling, with writer Mike Kingston, artist Jill Thompson and wrestling superstars Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T and the Hurricane. Moderated by Sirius/XM host Sam Roberts. (Fri., 8-9 p.m., Room 1A18)

‘Thrilling Adventure Hour’

Join the creators, stars and more of this stage show inspired by old-timey radio that turned into a global phenomenon. Featuring Ben Acker, Ben Blacker, Craig Cackowski, Hal Lublin, Janet Varney, John Hodgman, Mark Gagliardi, Paget Brewster and Paul F. Tompkins. (Sat., 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Room 1A24)

‘Firefly Reunion’

Brownshirts unite! “Firefly” superstars Nathan FIllion, Gina Torres and Jewel Staite look back at the cult favorite series and its creator Joss Whedon. (Sat., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Main Stage 1-D, wristband event)

‘The X-Files’

The truth is out there, and in this panel where “X-Files” creator Chris Carter and David Duchovny will screen the first episode of the new series and hold a Q&A session. (Sat., 1:15-2:30 p.m., Main Stage 1-D, wristband event)

‘Cinemax Presents Robert Kirkman’s New Series: Outcast’

You love “The Walking Dead” series? Then be sure to check out Robert Kirkman’s latest series about a guy possed by a demon. Featuring Kirkman, executive producer Chris Black and star Patrick Fugit. (Sat., 1:30-2:30 p.m., Room 1A06)

‘The Hunger Games Trivia Challenge’

Brush up on everything “Hunger Games” for this trivia showdown ehere you can wins lots of prizes, including signed books and a tickets to the “The Hunger Games: The Exhibition at Discovery Times Square. (Sat., 3-4 p.m., Family HQ — 1C05)

‘The Netflix Original Series Marvel’s Jessica Jones and Marvel’s Daredevil’

The cast and crew of the Marvel Netflix series will take questions and even reveal some new information about the shows. (Sat., 5-6:45 p.m., main stage 1-D, wristband event)

’25 Years of Valiant: Book of Death and Beyond’

The New York City publisher celebrates its 25th anniversary and dishes on its future projects. With Dinesh Shamdasani, Fred Pierce, Hunter Gorinson, Warren Simons, Doug Braithwaite and Matt Kindt. (Sat., 5:15-6:15 p.m., Room 1A18)

‘FDNY Helmet Charity Art Auction’

Check out and bid on fire and EMS helmets decked out with unique designs inspired by Marvel Comics and more. (Sat., 6:30-7 p.m., 1A18)

‘Goosebumps & The Baby-Sitters Club Revisited”

R.L. Stine, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier and Dave Roman discuss the popular book and graphic novel series. (Sun., 10:45-11:30 a.m., Room 1A10)

‘Boom! Bap! Pow! Hip-Hop & Comics!’

Hip-hop legend Darryl DMC McDaniels, Pete Rock, Kwamé, Alan Ket, and Bio discuss how they were influenced by comic books. (Sun., 1:15-2:15 p.m., Room 1A18)

‘Women of Marvel’

Join content development director Sana Amanat, producer Judy Stephens, social media manager Adri Cowan, assistant editor Emily Shaw, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” costume designer Ann Foley and writer Marguerite Bennett for this discourse on the role of women at Marvel Entertainment. (Sun., 1:30-2:30 p.m., Room 1A06)

‘The 8 Doctors of Classic Doctor Who’

Learn about somoe of the early Doctors from the British sci-fi staple with Andre Tessier, Barnaby Edwards, Deborah Stanish, Kathleen Schowalter, Ken Deep and Lanaia DuBose. (Sun., 4-5 p.m., Room 1A10)