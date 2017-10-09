New York Comic Con just finished a record-breaking stint at the Javits Center and preliminary attendance figures showed more than 200,000 people attended the four-day convention that drew some of the top names in TV, film and comics.

Stars and showrunners from “The Walking Dead,” “The X-Files,” Gotham,” “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” and others shared exclusive clips and backstage gossip and took questions from fans who packed into panels that filled the convention center as well as iconic venues such as the Theater at Madison Square Garden and the Hammerstein Ballroom.

“I love science fiction,” actor Keanu Reeves told a cheering crowd during an event to preview his upcoming film, “Replicas.”

Probably the biggest star in the Comic Con galaxy, Mark Hamill, engaged in some hijinx throughout the show — delighting fans as he popped up as the self-titled “phantom photo bomber.” He is beloved for his role as Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” films, as well as voicing the Joker in the Batman animated series.

“#NYCC TOMORROW:4-Days of pure fun, Fun, FUN!!! (I refuse to let harsh reality intrude on our escapism),” Hamill tweeted before the show kicked off on Oct. 5.

But the national debate over gun control and the mass shooting in Las Vegas had an impact. Security was tight inside and outside the venue. Police were stationed on the roof. And a panel to highlight Marvel’s new Netflix show “The Punisher,” which focuses on a heavily armed violent vigilante, was canceled.

Attendees also got to see accomplished artists, illustrators and writers close up and purchase original artwork. The largest space was devoted to people selling and promoting a wide array of comics, books, collectibles and other products.

But the fans, many in elaborate costumes, stole the show. The so-called cosplayers stopped traffic inside and outside the Javits Center to pose for photos.

A few things we learned at New York Comic Con:

Season 4 of “Gotham” is going to be “crazy bananas,” according to executive producer Danny Cannon.

“We have been working these characters for so long, once Season 4 came along and everybody knew who they were — now they collide,” he said. “And out of that, Gotham will need a true hero. Before that hero could exist, we have to, like, burn the city down basically.”

Keanu Reeves said Bill and Ted aren’t done having adventures.

“There’s a script out there, it’s called Bill and Ted face the music,” Reeves told the crowd at Comic Con during a panel to preview his upcoming film “Replicas.”

“We’re just trying to get it made,” he said of the characters he helped make famous in the late 1980s. “Show business is tough.”

Adrianne Palicki and Charlize Theron really enjoyed filming their “Orville” fight scene.

They had so much fun doing that scene in an episode of “The Orville,” that they told the stunt women to take a coffee break.

“It was kind of the best thing ever,” said Palicki, who plays First Officer Kelly Grayson. “I’ve idolized her. She’s another strong female who does a lot of action. It was kind of epic fun.”

“The Orville” is the new science-fiction dramedy by “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane.