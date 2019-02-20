Transformers Ecto-1

“Ghostbusters” mashes up with Transformers with this inspired new toy with the iconic Ecto-1 transforming into the robot Ectotron. The vehicle’s packaging is inspired by the original Transformers toys of the 1980s and there will also be a 5-issue comic series to build a back story for this crossover. (Hasbro, $49.99, Summer)

Treasure X Aliens

This gooey toy combines the slime and unboxing trend. A treasure hunter has been eaten by an alien. Kids can dissect the alien, save the treasure hunter and find hidden gems. (Moose Toys, $14.99, July)

ReAction Figures Classic All-Stars

The ReAction line, which is inspired by older, simpler action figures, takes the field with a new line of baseball action figures, starting with some of the most legendary figures to take the field, including some favorites from the Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers, like Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle and Jackie Robinson. And don’t worry, Mets fans, there’s is also a Mascots line with Mr. Met. (Super7, $15, June)

Blume

These adorable dolls and their oversized hair “grow” out of a flowering pot when you add a few drops of water. They come with tiny handbags, mini friends and a sticker book. Keep an eye out for the “super rare” and “mystical” dolls. (Skyrocket, $9.99, Summer)

Lego Hidden Side

This new Lego line, which features a variety of sets, from a school bus to a train and a high school, offers builders a chance to bring the brick world in their handheld devices with an augmented reality experience. The sets are all “haunted” and when you look at them through the smartphone app, ghosts appear, and there is a gaming component where you’re hunting the apparitions. (Lego, various prices, August)

TMNT Nano Clix

This is a two-in-one toy. First, you have the little TMNT plastic figures, which are modeled after the different Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles heroes and villains. Then you can also use those figures, which snap together, to become the framework for larger, articulated mutant turtle that you can build. (Playmates, $12.99 on Amazon, Spring)

Escape Puzzles

Get the escape room experience through a clever gamifying of the traditional jigsaw puzzle experience. Each box sets up a scenario you need to resolve — save the world from something or other — and as you build these beautifully illustrated puzzles, clues appear on how to solve different equations that will find you a solution. For escape room addicts, this is a great opportunity to bring that experience into the home. (Ravensburger, $19.99, out now)

Pikmi Pops DoughMi

The popular scented collectible plush toys now come in doughnut shapes. The larger versions have a hidden Jelly Pikmi character along with small rings, erasers, notebooks and stickers. (Moose Toys, surprise pack $10.99, March)