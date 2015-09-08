New Yorker Festival 2015 lineup includes Billy Joel, Toni Morrison, ‘Broad City’ creators and more

The lineup for the 16th Annual New Yorker fest has been announced!

Ilana Glazer, Billy Joel and Toni Morrison walk into a bar…

OK, they might not all go out together, but the cultural superstars will all be appearing at this year’s New Yorker Festival.

Now in its 16th year, The New Yorker Festival brings the pages of the weekly magazine to life one weekend every October, presenting lectures, performances, panels and more throughout the city.

This year’s lineup may be the best yet, featuring the likes of actor Adam Driver, rock band Sleater-Kinney, comedian Marc Maron, pop group Haim, and many, many more New York and international personalities.

Roxane Gay will lead a discussion on Hillary Clinton’s career and campaign and Roz Chast will moderate a panel following a screening of the new HBO documentary “Very Semi-Serious: A Partially Thorough Portrait of New Yorker Cartoonists.”

A food-lover’s must includes the 14th annual walk from Greenwich Village to Chinatown led by New Yorker writer Calvin Trillin, stopping at his favorite eateries.

Tickets for the 16th annual New Yorker Festival, from Oct. 2-4, go on sale Sept. 11.

Free book signings by Sheila Heti, Lionel Shriver and more will be held throughout the weekend at McNally Jackson Books at 52 Jackson St.

Check out the full schedule at festival.newyorker.com to plan your most cultural weekend this fall.