Nick Offerman, whisky and a Yule Log

“Parks and Recreation” is over, but Ron Swanson lives on.

The manly man Swanson is being kept alive in spirit by the actor who played him, Nick Offerman.

Check out the latest, Nick Offerman’s “Yule Log,” which is an advertisement for Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky. In the video, Offerman sits by a roaring fire for nearly 45 minutes, sipping whisky. Warning: the leather chair and built-in bookshelves may make you swoon.

