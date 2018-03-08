‘RBG’ documentary gives us a closer look at Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life

An inspiring first trailer for the upcoming documentary focused on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released this week. From the nearly three-minute clip, it’s clear “RBG” will be a can’t-miss for the Notorious R.B.G.’s fans.

It’s loaded with quirky, behind-the-scenes moments like R.B.G. lifting green hand weights (which appear about 5 lbs.), fun facts, like the fact that she apparently does 20 push-ups three times per week, and historical nods, including a look at her role in the fight for racial equality.

R.B.G. herself recorded personal interviews that are set to appear in the documentary, to be released on May 4.

Home videos and old family photographs were also accrued to add a personal touch to the doc, which will explore much of the Brooklyn native’s life, from childhood through becoming the second woman justice to join the bench in 1993, her relationship with her husband Martin Ginsburg, and beyond.

“I am 84 years old and everyone wants to take a picture with me,” she jokes in the clip. A flood of memes, power posters and Notorious R.B.G. sketches, mugs and more follow on-screen.

The documentary, by filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen, first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Watch the first full trailer above.