NYPD, Brooklyn theater group founded after killing of Eric Garner celebrates decade partnership

The NYPD and a Brooklyn theater group founded following the killing of Eric Garner are celebrating 10 years of bridging relationships between police and the community.

Dubbed “To Protect, Serve, and Understand” (TPSU), the drama program annually connects seven cops and seven community members where they do more than act in a theater. Both groups meet before rehearsals to discuss challenging subjects they face on either side of the spectrum and “step into each other’s shoes.”

On Jan. 17, the NYPD and locals celebrated the milestone at the Irondale, 85 South Oxford St. For Susan Herman, the founding commissioner of collaborative policing, TPSU is the perfect way to improve communication between officers and civilians through the arts, which focus on non-enforcement ways to resolve disputes.

“I saw this as a terrific opportunity for both community members and police officers to develop more empathy, better communication skills and a way of strengthening listening, the most foundational skill of all,” Herman said.

The killing of Eric Garner at the hands of police officers on Staten Island widened the growing gap between community members and the NYPD. The initiative, which was founded in 2015, sought to rebuild relationships following Garner’s senseless death through open-minded discussion regarding their respective roles.

These workshops continued over ten weeks, where officers sang, played, and worked on their communication skills. These meetings culminate with a public performance showcasing how both groups have cultivated an everlasting relationship steeped in mutual respect, trust, and empathy.

On Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, TPSU held a public performance for their signature project at the Irondale.

Deputy Chief at Community Affairs Bureau Victoria Perry cheered on the effort during the performance and stated that she looks forward to the program’s future 20th anniversary.

“When something is going to benefit the people that we protect and serve every day, then let’s do it. We’re going to continue to do it every single year. This is 10 years, and we hope that we’ll be standing here again for the 20-year reunion…We’re committed to this program. We’re committed to serving the public and community affairs. Will do it every day no matter what,” Perry said.

Past performances have been attended and supported by Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, who observed rehearsals in the days leading up to the 10-year anniversary.