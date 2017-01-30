‘Ocean’s 8’ in NYC: Rihanna tweets first look at all-female cast

The cast is seen with plenty of legroom on a very clean subway car.

The all-female cast of “Ocean’s 8” can finally be seen in action.

Rihanna, one of the many stars slated to appear in the upcoming film, tweeted a photo on Monday of the cast riding the New York City subway.

The photo shows Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham-Carter and Mindy Kaling in character.

“First looQ at #Oceans8. Coming summer 2018,” Rihanna tweeted on Monday morning.

The cast seemed to be dressed to impress (or break some laws) while posing in a suspiciously empty subway car — if only morning commutes were this spacious.

According to a news release from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Warner Bros., “Ocean’s 8” is using the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg as its main filming location.

“Ocean’s 8” began filming in the city in November.