Off Broadway tickets discounted for 20at20 promotion

If you’ve always wanted to see “Avenue Q,” here’s a good reason.

Tickets are expensive, but the Off Broadway Alliance is here to help with the 20at20 promotion.

For 20 days, tickets to Off-Broadway shows can be picked up for just $20 in the 20 minutes before the curtain is raised.

The promotion, which runs twice a year, launched in 2007, according to the website.

There is no way of knowing how many tickets will be available for each performance, so it’s suggested that you just show up and get in line. Only one ticket will be sold per person.

If you’ve always wanted to see “Avenue Q” or “My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis,” here’s your chance.