Other Music in East Village to close in June

Another beloved city music store will close up shop this summer.

The owners of Other Music announced Monday that it will shut its doors on June 25 after two decades in the East Village. Josh Madell, who co-founded the store with Chris Vanderloo and Jeff Gibson, said rising costs and declining sales forced the staff to end the run.

“It’s not like it was one event that set it off. There has been a gradual creep in our sales downward and you’ve seen that across the industry,” he said.

Aside from selling classic and current albums, Other Music hosted several indie acts that would go on to fame and fortune including Vampire Weekend and The National.

Madell said he is planning special events during the store’s final weeks and while the details are still being worked out, he promised longtime regulars will be shown appreciation.

“We really want to have all of our fans to come down, buy records and talk about music together. We have a community here and this place thrived on the passion of our customers,” he said.