Paulie’s Dinner returns to New York Comedy Festival for night of laughs and music

New York City area comedian Paul Costabile is bringing his old-school variety show back to the city this week.

On Nov. 8, Paulie’s Dinner: A Night of Comedy and Music returns to New York City as a part of The New York Comedy Festival. Hosted by Costabile, the show offers a variety show experience blending live music with today’s comedians.

“The goal of the show is to recreate those supper club feelings of the 50s and 60s,” said Costabile. “This really is a dream night for me to put on.”

Joining Costabile on stage will be Sal “the Voice” Valentinetti, who will act as the musical sidekick crooner and band leader. This year’s lineup includes Eric D’Alessandro, Leah Lamarr, Bonnie McFarlane, Nicky Smigs, Willie Simon, Dwaine Silvercruise and Anthony LeDonne.

“We’re doing the similar bones of the show but all different acts. I wanted to make sure to add different performers,” said Costabile. “As much as it’s like an Italian celebration, I think this year is also just a more diverse mix of stand ups, comedians from all walks of life doing funny bits. We’re working really closely with [Sal] and his band and incorporating them more this year, having some bits with him, really making it all pop.”

Costabile promises that the night is going to be a good time stacked with laughs, which he believes is needed during a tense time that comes with Election Day.

“I created this show because I really want to bring people out of our heads and out of our phones just for a little bit of time, hear the music, hear the jokes, laugh about everything,” said Costabile. “Come take a load off, this week was heavy. There’s going to be anxiety, the news is gonna be crazy, so come laugh and have a drink and just say f–k it.”

The show will take place at Stand Up NY at Bond 45, located at 221 W. 46th St. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for Paulie’s Dinner are available at standupny.com.

Costabile will also be cohosting and performing at Down for Laughs on Nov. 12, which will be raising money for Hearts of Joy International, which provides lifesaving heart surgery for individuals with Down syndrome. He will also be hosting New York’s Funniest Stand-up on Nov. 16.