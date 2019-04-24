"Crashing" fans: This is your chance to meet Pete Holmes.

We're giving away a pair of tickets for you and a friend to attend the actor/comedian's Brooklyn book event, where you'll hear Holmes discuss his new work, "Comedy Sex God," and walk away with two free copies of your own.

The event, co-hosted by WORD Bookstore, is set for May 15 at 7 p.m. at The William Vale in Williamsburg. The stand-up comedian will sit down to discuss his career progression, post-divorce dating life and the struggle to come to terms with his religious beliefs during the event. The identity of a promised special guest moderator is being kept under wraps.

Enter your information below for the chance to win free entry, and two copies of the book due out May 14. We'll notify the lucky winner by email. The submission deadline is noon May 8.

No purchase necessary. Additional terms and restrictions apply. Read the contest rules here.

Holmes' book release comes two months after his semi-autobiographical comedy series "Crashing," coproduced by Judd Apatow, wrapped its third and final season on HBO. Similarly to the series, the book will recount how Holmes climbed his way up the comedy ladder (which he says he's still climbing) in New York City's famed clubs.

The book promises rare stories of his "soul-seeking" path to television, including a psychedelic mushroom trip that shifted his faith and life views. Plus, a dive into how he learned to separate the TV Pete and real Pete.

"When I'm in a tight spot, the quickest way to make myself laugh and gain a new perspective is by asking myself, 'I wonder what's going to happen with Pete?'" Holmes writes.

