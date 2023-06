A scene from the 2023 Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governor’s Island.

The infamous Jazz Age Lawn Party returned to Governor’s Island over the weekend, bringing epic 1920s costumes, cocktails, music and more to the isle not far from Manhattan.

Hundreds took a trip back in time to the Prohibition Era, and got their party on, despite still somewhat-hazy skies.