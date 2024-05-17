They’re baaaaack: Flock of sheep return to Governors Island to munch on invasive plant life

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

They’re baaaaack and better than ever! A herd of fluffy sheep has returned to Governors Island to eat invasive species of plants that grow on the island.

The five sheep — Evening, Chad, Philip Aries, Bowie and Jupiter — hail from Friends of Tivoli Lake Preserve and Farm in Albany. This is the fourth consecutive year that sheep will work to preserve Governors Island’s ecosystem’s heterogeneity.

“Every year we are excited to welcome our sheep friends to their summer home on Governors Island, not only because they are amazing creatures and beloved by our visitors but also because they put in the hard work that allows our horticulture team to focus on more important tasks than mowing lawns and pulling weeds,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “We encourage New Yorkers and visitors from all over the world to take a quick ferry ride to Governors Island, see the sheep in action, enjoy the best view in New York City and take in everything this wonderful place has to offer.”

The herd will spend the spring and summer in Hammock Grove, where they will graze on invasive plant species such as phragmites, bindweed and mugwort. This allows the Governors Island horticulture team to focus on tasks such as building and landscaping new pathways in Hammock Grove.

The Governors Island Trust says that sheep are the best animal for this job because they don’t care for eating tree bark and will eat around the young trees in Hammock Grove and focus on phragmites and other delicacies, whereas a goat would eat anything they can get their hooves on. Since the program first started, the sheep have eaten around 14.5 acres worth of invasive plant species.

The sheep are overjoyed to return to Governors Island and chomp on some vegetation.

“Baaaaaaa, baaaaaa, baaaaaa,” said the sheep in a joint statement. “Baaaaa, baaaaaa!”

“We are thrilled to continue to partner with Governors Island, and our flock is happy to be back at work in Hammock Grove,” said Kim Tateo, Executive Director and Farm Manager of Friends of Tivoli Lake Preserve and Farm. “It has been incredible to witness how, over the past four years, the sheep have been able to improve the plant diversity in Hammock Grove and help create a healthier habitat for all visitors to Governors Island. We are excited to offer more public engagement with the sheep this year, allowing them to educate New Yorkers on the innovative services they provide both here on the Island and at their home upstate.”

Governors Island, in partnership with Friends of Tivoli Lake Preserve and Farm, will host several sheep-themed events, including live sheep herding, Q&A’s with the shepherds, and hands-on wool activities. Stay up to date at www.govisland.org/things-to-do.