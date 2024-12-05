New York, NY USA – February 13, 2024 : Group of people shoveling snow from a sidewalk in front of a public school during a winter storm in West Harlem

Want to earn some cold hard cash this winter?

The NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is looking for a few snow-loving New Yorkers who enjoy the great outdoors, heavy lifting and making extra cash.

Recruitment is now underway for emergency snow shovelers to work the 2024-2025 winter season to help DSNY workers keep streets clear of the white fluffy stuff.

Emergency snow shovelers are per-day workers who remove snow and ice from bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants and step streets after heavy snowfalls.

Shovelers are paid $18.54 an hour to start and $27.81 an hour in overtime each week.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the United States and capable of lifting lots of heavy snow.

Anyone interested in applying must register for an application appointment online at nyc.gov/snow. The appointments take place at DSNY garages located in 59 sanitation districts throughout the five boroughs.

The department is asking applicants to bring two small photos, an original and copy of two forms of ID, and their Social Security card to their appointments.

Will NYC be a winter wonderland?

NYC has so far remained snow-free, even as New York State was buried in nearly five feet of snow in some regions last week.

In 2023, NYC saw a measly 2.3 inches of snow–the least amount of the cold white precipitation since record-keeping in the city began, according to NBC New York.

But with temperatures expected to dip below freezing in the Big Apple before the official first day of winter on Dec. 21, snow shovelers could be in for some busy working days this year.