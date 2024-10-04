Mayor Adams and city officials announce the Queens composting program at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park on Aug. 8, 2022.

Mandatory composting in NYC per the Zero Waste Act goes into effect this Sunday, Oct. 6, throughout all five boroughs. Pick-up is once a week on your designated recycling day.

The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) said all compost must go into bins 55 gallons or less with a secure lid. To help keep the bins clean, they can be lined with clear plastic, paper or compostable bags.

Brooklyn and Queens already have mandatory composting. Residents of Manhattan, Bronx and Staten Island can order a free bin from DSNY online through Oct. 28. Brooklyn and Queens residents can purchase additional bins on the website.

Jessica Tisch, DSNY commissioner, worked with NYC Mayor Eric Adams on the program. She said he “promised” to bring the program to all five boroughs as a way to minimize rats on NYC streets.

“Curbside composting fights rats and helps the planet. It’s a win-win – especially when it’s easier than ever – and residents of the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island can order free compost bins now,” she said.

Many New Yorkers who ordered the free bins are still waiting for their orders to arrive. A DSNY spokesperson told amNewYork Metro that all “bin deliveries are underway.”

Residents have until Oct. 28 to order a free bin.

“All orders placed prior to the end of August will be delivered before the start of the program, with the rest continuing into the fall,” the spokesperson said. “Anyone who wants to participate but has not yet received their bin can use their own in the meantime, as long as it is 55 gallons or less with a secure lid.”

Frequently asked questions: What you need to know about mandatory composting in NYC

What is compost?

The Natural Resources Defense Council defines composting as the recycling of organic waste, which provides a range of environmental benefits, such as improving soil health and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Who has to compost?

Homeowners across the five boroughs, including single-family homes and buildings with one to eight units, will need to participate in the compost program starting Oct. 6, to comply with the city’s Zero Waste Act, which was passed last year. Property owners of buildings with nine or more units are required to participate, too.

What goes into a composting bin?

The city composting program is designed for residential food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard trimmings. It is not intended for materials that fall outside of these categories, DSNY officials said.

Other common compost items include meat, bones, dairy, prepared foods and greasy, uncoated paper plates and pizza boxes.

What DOES NOT go into compost?

DSNY is telling New Yorkers not to compost diapers, personal hygiene products, animal waste, wrappers, non-paper packaging and foam products.

Is there a fine for not participating?

Yes. Residents will be subject to fines starting in the spring of 2025. Fines start at $25 for the first offense.

Where does the compost go after it is collected?

DSNY workers take the material to anerobic digesters, primarily the Department of Environmental Protection’s facility in Greenpoint, where it is turned into renewable energy and fertilizer. It can also be taken to compost facilities, including the Staten Island Compost Facility, where it is turned into finished compost for parks and gardens.

In January, the Staten Island Compost Facility underwent a significant expansion that increased its capacity by 2,000%. The facility, the DSNY spokesperson said, produced about 42 million pounds of finished compost per year over the “last several years.”

About 60% of the finished compost is sold to landscapers, and 40% is given away to community parks, groups and residents.

“We even opened a second site in Greenpoint this past summer to give compost away to residents, making it easier than ever for NYC gardeners to access free, high-quality compost,” the spokesperson said.

Where can New Yorkers get more information about the composting program?

More information on composting is available on the city’s website.