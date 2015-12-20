Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte all smiles in Christmas photo

The royal family has released a very merry Christmas photo ahead of the holidays.

The photo, released Friday, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two adorable children, 2-year-old Prince George and 7-month-old Princess Charlotte.

“The Duke and Duchess are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to their first Christmas as a family of four,” the monarchy said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The royal family is all smiles in the picture, taken by photographer Chris Jelf.

“I thoroughly enjoyed photographing a very lovely family, although you have to be sharp, as you don’t have long when there are two young children involved,” Jelf said.