Q&A with Sarah Jarosz, a folk, country, bluegrass prodigy all grown up

Sarah Jarosz accomplished more by the time she started college than many musicians do in a lifetime. At the age …

Sarah Jarosz accomplished more by the time she started college than many musicians do in a lifetime.

At the age of 12, she was a renowned mandolin player who performed onstage with bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs.

By 16, she had a record deal. A few years later, she learned about her first Grammy nomination in her freshman dorm.

Jarosz is now 22 and recently released her third album, “Build Me Up from Bones,” which includes elements of folk, country and bluegrass.

amNewYork spoke with the musician.

You’ve long been known as an amazing musician. On this album, did you want to showcase your skills as a singer and songwriter?

I’ve always wanted to showcase a little of everything. Growing up, the musicians I was drawn to were great singers and songwriters, and great musicians on top of that. That was what I wanted to model myself after.

What originally inspired you to start playing music?

I’ve been singing my whole life. My parents were big music lovers. I remember hearing the band Nickel Creek when I was 9 or 10. I loved the sound of the mandolin. I grew up outside of Austin, Texas, and a friend had a mandolin that I borrowed. I found out about this weekly bluegrass jam in my hometown and fell in love with it.

How do you feel about being described as a musical prodigy?

It’s very flattering, but at this point, I’m not a teenager anymore. I’ve graduated [from the New England Conservatory of Music]. A big part of moving here to New York was to not just settle and be happy with a certain level that’s reached but to continually push myself . . . The music scene in New York is obviously amazing. Putting myself in this environment is a way to keep growing.