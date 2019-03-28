Regina Spektor is coming to Broadway

Singer-songwriter Regina Spektorwill play Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre June 20-26 as part of Live Nation’s “In Residence on Broadway” series. “This isn’t a ‘Broadway Show,’ and yet it’s not a tour concert, either. I'm revisiting all the songs I’ve ever written, to see how some of them might group together and connect into a show,” Spektor said in a statement. It was previously announced that Yanni will play the theater May 28-June 2.

Disney developing ‘Princess Bride’ musical

A stage musical version of the 1987 swashbuckling romance “The Princess Bride” is being developed by Disney Theatrical Productions, as first reported by Broadway News. The creative team includes songwriter David Yazbek (“The Band’s Visit”) and book-writers Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys”) and Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”). More than a decade ago, songwriter Adam Guettel (“The Light in the Piazza”) performed work on a planned “Princess Bride” musical with William Goldman (who wrote the original screenplay), which then fell apart due to a dispute over royalties.

Lizzie Borden musical set for Off-Broadway

Lizzie Borden, who was famously tried for the 1892 ax murders of her father and stepmother and acquitted, will now have her story retold as a rock musical in “Lizzie,” which will play a limited run Off-Broadway at the Pershing Square Signature Center beginning in July. The musical previously received an Off-Off-Broadway run in 2009. The cast will include Shannon O’Boyle (“Kinky Boots”), Ciara Renée (“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”) and Eden Espinosa (“Wicked”).

‘Angels in America’ audiobook with revival cast to be released

An audiobook adaptation of Tony Kushner’s two-part drama “Angels in America” featuring the full cast of the play’s acclaimed 2018 Broadway revival (including Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane) will be released by Penguin Random House Audio on May 14. Bobby Cannavale and Edie Falco will supply additional narration.

Spotted …

Laura Linney at “Burn This” … Mark Hamill at “King Kong” … Bradley Cooper and John Lithgow at “The Ferryman” … Josh Groban at “Ain’t Too Proud” … Lin-Manuel Miranda at “White Noise.”