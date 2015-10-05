Rick Riordan’s ‘Magnus Chase,’ ‘Percy Jackson’ godly worlds

With this new adventure, we look back at Riordan’s previous series.

Author Rick Riordan found great success chronicling the adventures of young adults with godly connections in his literary work.

His latest series is “Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard,” with the first novel, “Sword of Summer,” out today. The book centers on a Boston boy who discovers his dad is a Norse god.

With this new adventure, we look back at Riordan’s previous series:

‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’

Percy Jackson discovers he’s the son of the Greek god Poseidon and has to save the world from an ancient evil with the help of other children of Greek gods.

‘The Heroes of Olympus’

This Percy Jackson sequel introduces children of Roman gods, as they battle against Gaea.

‘The Kane Chronicles’

A brother-sister team — the siblings are descendants of ancient Pharaohs — have to help the Egyptian gods stop the evil god Set.

If you go: Rick Riordan is at Symphony Space Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. to discuss “Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard: Sword of Summer,” 2537 Broadway, 212-864-5400, sold out