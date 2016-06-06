Roots Picnic to be held at Bryant Park in NYC this October

Roots Picnic is coming to New York City.

The Philadelphia-based music festival announced on Monday that it will expand to New York City this fall, just two days after the ninth annual Roots Picnic was held at Philly’s Festival Pier. The event, which is curated by the Roots, will be held in Bryant Park on Oct. 1 and 2.

“Start Spreading The News,” Roots Picnic wrote on Facebook alongside a poster of the lineup.

The Roots, John Mayer and D’Angelo will headline the fest on Oct. 1. The first day’s lineup also includes X Ambassadors, Kevin Gates and Jeremih, to name a few.

Wu-Tang Clan, David Byrne and Nile Rodgers will headline the second day of the festival, which is being advertised as “a love letter to New York.” The Roots will back all three of the headliners, the lineup says. Swizz Beatz and DJ Jazzy Jeff are also among the Oct. 2 musicians slated to perform.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. One-day passes for Saturday and Sunday cost $99, and two-day passes cost $175.

Visit RootsPicnic.com for more information, including the full lineup.