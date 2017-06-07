RuPaul’s DragCon heading to NYC this fall

Due to “overwhelming demand,” Racers will get to see their favorite dragtestants in early September.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” fanatics, get excited: DragCon is heading to New York City.

Mama Ru’s weekend-long convention will be held on the East Coast for the first time ever, bringing all things drag to the Javits Center on Sept. 9 and 10, organizers announced on Wednesday.

NYC DragCon was moved and rescheduled to “overwhelming demand,” the official RuPaul’s DragCon Twitter account posted in May; it was originally slated for late September, the official RuPaul’s DragCon Twitter account posted in May.

The queen of all drag queens, RuPaul himself, first let Racers know the convention was heading to New York on April 30 during a keynote speech at the Los Angeles convention. DragCon’s official Twitter account confirmed.

“It’s officially HAPPENING, hunties! Get excited New York, New York!” the account tweeted.

RuPaul’s DragCon, which has taken place at the L.A. Convention Center for the past three years, features panels, booths and performances from popular queens. Buzzy panels of DragCons past include a “What Is Drag in Trump’s America?” chat with the queens, and that time “RPDR” season 7 contestant Ginger Minj gave actor Jerry O’Connell a drag makeover.

Tickets for RuPaul’s DragCon NYC go on sale June 8 at noon on rupaulsdragcon.com.