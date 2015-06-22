Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested following fight with son’s UCLA coach

Diddy had another bout with the law.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is in trouble with the law after he allegedly used a kettlebell during a fight with a UCLA coach Monday.

The media mogul was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and awaiting arraignment at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Reception Center, the school said in a statement.

Combs’ son Justin is a defensive back on UCLA’s football team and allegedly got into a heated argument with conditioning coach Sal Alosi, a former New York Jets coach, according to TMZ.com.

“I’m thankful that our staff showed the level of professionalism that they did in handling this situation. This is an unfortunate incident for all parties involved,” UCLA head Coach Jim Mora said in a statement.

Representatives for Combs, 45, didn’t return calls for comment.

TMZ.com reported that Alosi was “riding Justin badly” during a workout session Sunday. Combs allegedly marched into the coach’s office and argued before Alosi told him to get out, according to the gossip site.

It’s unclear how the attack happened from there.