‘Seinfeld’ episodes will stream on Hulu

Get out!

Hulu announced on Wednesday that it had struck a deal for the streaming rights to all 180 episodes of “Seinfeld.”

Hulu is expected to announce more of the details–such as when the episodes will be available–on Thursday. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

While the details of the deal have not been released, Variety estimates that “Seinfeld” is valued at nearly $180 million, or roughly just under $1 million per episode. Reruns will still be broadcast on TBS.

The deal could potentially huge for Hulu. In 2014, Netflix paid a rumored $500,000 per episode for all 236 episodes of “Friends,” and it’s believed to have been a success for Netflix.